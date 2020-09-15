FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wendys by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

