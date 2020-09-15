FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

AAN opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

