FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Issued By Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.13.

TSE TCW opened at C$1.03 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

