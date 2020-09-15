FY2020 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Lifted by Analyst

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.