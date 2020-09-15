Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 343,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

