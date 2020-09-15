Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 102,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

