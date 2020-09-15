FLO (FLO) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $23,209.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

