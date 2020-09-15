FintruX Network Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $514,155.70 and $2,881.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.