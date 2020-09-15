Financial Survey: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) vs. HomeFed (NYSE:HOFD)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HomeFed and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than HomeFed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeFed and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 3.11 $24.05 million $1.17 8.70

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Armada Hoffler Properties 12.27% 7.14% 2.30%

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats HomeFed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

