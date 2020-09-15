Financial Review: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) & Peapack-Gladstone Financial (OTCMKTS:PGC)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 14.46% 6.80% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.69%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.33 $9.21 million $1.38 9.60 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.33 $47.43 million $2.44 6.81

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

