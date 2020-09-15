Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 10,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,992. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

