Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,597.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

