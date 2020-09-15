F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

