Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Raised to GBX 3,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,002.23 ($39.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,784.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,614.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 39.76.

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

