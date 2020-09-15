Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.