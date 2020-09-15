Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 733,634 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 78.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 661,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

