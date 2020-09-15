Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
CARR stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24.
Several research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
