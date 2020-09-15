Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

