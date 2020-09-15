Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,244 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

