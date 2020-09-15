Essentra (LON:ESNT) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.71 million and a PE ratio of 54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.42. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.