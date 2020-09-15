Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

