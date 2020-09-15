Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TKYMY opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

