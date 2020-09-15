Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

