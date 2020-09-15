Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

