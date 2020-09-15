Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Equifax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

EFX stock opened at $163.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.