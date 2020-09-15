ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NASDAQ:HPE) Head-To-Head Analysis

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ePlus alerts:

92.0% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ePlus and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.59 billion 0.62 $69.08 million $5.15 14.22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.41 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.29

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than ePlus. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ePlus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ePlus has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.50% 14.70% 7.33% Hewlett Packard Enterprise N/A 11.51% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ePlus and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 13 5 0 2.15

ePlus presently has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.74%. Given ePlus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ePlus is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Summary

ePlus beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. It also provides proprietary software products, such as OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets comprising vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements that include direct financing, sales-type, and operating leases; notes receivable and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, including accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery, office furniture and general office, transportation, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. It has strategic alliance with ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.