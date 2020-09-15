EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,229.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,597.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.