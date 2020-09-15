Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.4% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.60. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.50%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

