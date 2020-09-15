Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 93-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.70 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.