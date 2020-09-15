Empirical Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 17.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,229.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,597.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

