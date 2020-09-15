Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.