Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.75. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 5,522 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

