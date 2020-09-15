eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

