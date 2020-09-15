Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the August 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.