Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 970 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,558.62 ($20.37).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.