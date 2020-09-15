Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of DSGX opened at $53.47 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 279,335 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

