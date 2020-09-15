Dent (DENT) Price Up 7% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Dent has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $306,275.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00266104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.01533714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00196341 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Coinrail, Liquid, FCoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Allbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

