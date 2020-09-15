Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.46. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 12,890 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 22.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,671,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,886,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

