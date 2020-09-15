Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

