Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.