Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

NYSE:DE opened at $218.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

