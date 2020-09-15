Datawallet Market Cap Achieves $359,582.21 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $359,582.21 and approximately $27,323.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00266104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.01533714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00196341 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exmo, Bibox, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

