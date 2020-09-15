DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

IPAR opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

