D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

