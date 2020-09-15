Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449,545 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cytokinetics worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 606,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $3,614,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $158,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,285 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

