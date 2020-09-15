CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $12.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.37 and a quick ratio of 18.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

