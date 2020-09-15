Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

