Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

