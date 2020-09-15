Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00004865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $973,071.32 and $1.26 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.