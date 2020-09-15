Critical Contrast: Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) versus Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Regenxbio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Regenxbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Regenxbio 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 103.36%. Regenxbio has a consensus price target of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.14%. Given Regenxbio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Regenxbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -173.61% -102.45% -60.47% Regenxbio -222.24% -31.06% -28.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Regenxbio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 6.71 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -2.32 Regenxbio $35.23 million 30.38 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -8.79

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regenxbio. Regenxbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenxbio has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regenxbio beats Cidara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

