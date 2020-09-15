Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

